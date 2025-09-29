Wrestling veteran rips WWE for finally changing Bron Breakker’s “worst freaking name” (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a possible name change for Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old star is part of an elite group, The Vision, led by Seth Rollins, alongside The Oracle Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed.
Breakker is a second-generation wrestler. His father, Rick Steiner, is a Hall of Famer and part of the legendary tag team, The Steiner Brothers. Bron is one of the biggest blue-chip prospects in WWE and has also been lauded by Paul Heyman as a future multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. He serves as the right-hand man for the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran revealed that WWE was planning to change Bron Breakker's name to just Bron. He ridiculed the company for taking so long to realize that it was a terrible name in the first place. The veteran writer noted that the current creative team has become clueless and has no direction for any of the talent on the roster.
"I was reading today, they just realized Bron Breakker going forward is gonna go by Bron. It took them five years to realize that was the worst freaking name possible. That's what I'm talking about with this company, bro. It cracks me up."
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been a dominant force in WWE. Last week on RAW, they decimated the team of LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. They also showed up on SmackDown this past Friday and attacked Cody Rhodes. The two men viciously beat down Rhodes, softening him up for the clash against Rollins at Crown Jewel. The Viper, Randy Orton, then rushed in to make the save and cleared the ring.
