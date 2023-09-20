Wrestling veteran's daughter had her first WWE TV match after 351 days

WWE veteran Santino Marella's daughter and second-generation star Arianna Grace returned to the ring after 351 days of hiatus.

The 27-year-old had been away from the squared circle since October 4, 2022, as she suffered a torn ACL during the taping of NXT LVL Up. During the NXT Heatwave episode, Grace appeared on television in the opening segment of the show.

Arianna Grace also made her in-ring return during NXT's Live Event in Melbourne, flaunting her beauty pageant's sash and a crown, but it was not aired on television. Grace took on Fallon Henley in her comeback match, however, she lost the bout.

Santino Marella's daughter wrestled in her first TV match in nearly a year during the September 19th taping of NXT LVL Up. Once again, Grace squared off against Fallon Henley in a losing effort.

WWE star reacts to Arianna Grace's stunning photos on social media

A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old female star took to the internet to share some stunning pictures of herself.

Her real-life partner and fellow WWE Superstar Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo left no stone unturned to show his affection for Arianna Grace.

He took to Twitter and shared a three-word message while reacting to Santino Marella's pictures on social media.

Check out Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's tweet below:

"Life is great!!! 😍 #ChampLife #ComebackSeazon," he wrote.

After Santino Marella's daughter made her comeback on September 9th live event, she provided a health update to her fans following a serious injury.

The second-generation WWE Superstar mentioned that she is back and better than ever. But losing two bouts back to back upon her return seems to be a little disappointing.

Only time will tell if World Wrestling Entertainment and creatives have better plans for Arianna Grace ahead of her push in the company.

