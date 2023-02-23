Wrestling veteran on Sami Zayn possibly teaming up with a different WWE star instead of Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn should not join forces with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, according to former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno.

Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Moving forward, it has been widely speculated that Owens and Zayn could face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on April 1-2.

On K100, Disco Inferno said he would rather see Zayn team up with his ally Jey Uso against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa:

"I honestly think that the storyline is better if it's Jey and Sami against Solo and Jimmy. Keep it all in family. It's a family squabble. The outsider guy [Zayn], the brother's a friend, this is stuff like real life. You have two brothers. One of the brothers is jealous that he's hanging out more with the friend. They turn on the friend because the older brother, Roman, didn't like him, so he scr*wed the older brother for bullying him." [1:56 – 2:32]

The Usos have held the RAW Tag Team Championship since defeating Matt Riddle and Randy Orton on May 20, 2022. They have also been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions since winning the titles from Dominik and Rey Mysterio on July 18, 2021.

What about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's alliance?

Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline should lead to Jey and Jimmy Uso's separation in the build-up to WrestleMania.

If that happens, he thinks the next chapter in the story should not revolve around Zayn's friendship with Kevin Owens:

"I know Kevin Owens, that's the way, but he's still on the outskirts of the storyline in my opinion," Disco Inferno continued. "I think that inner squabble with these guys is still the story. They're not gonna do it my way, but that's the match I would have." [2:33 – 2:48]

Zayn said on this week's RAW that he wants Owens to help him bring down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion refused and told his long-time friend to ask Jey Uso for assistance instead.

Which superstar should Sami Zayn team up with at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit K100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes