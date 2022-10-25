Vince Russo was not a fan of R-Truth's appearance and subsequent match against The Miz on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The Monday Night show emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina, this week, which also happens to be the former 24/7 Champion's hometown. While he wasn't announced to either appear or wrestle at the show, fans were in for a surprise when R-Truth interrupted The Miz and Johnny Gargano's segment.

Following this, the two veteran performers squared off, with the match ending with R-Truth coming on top, much to the crowd's happiness. While fans were delighted with the 50-year-old's win on RAW, Vince Russo was less enthusiastic about it while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE head writer stated that R-Truth's appearance and match against The Miz was nothing more than mere filler. Furthermore, Russo pointed out that the whole show comprised inessential segments that simply ate away time.

"It's so simplistic and frickin' stupid. You're looking for the truth; here comes R-Truth; this is how we eat up another ten minutes. Literally, that's what we are talking about here. This is the whole show, this is how we eat up ten minutes," said Vince Russo

The wrestling veteran added that the match's angle around The A-Lister criticizing Charlotte's Mac and Cheese was ridiculous, to begin with.

"But when the angle of the match is, "I'm not gonna insult you macaroni and cheese, come on! Like if this was a parody of a wrestling show, this stuff would be gold,"" added Russo. [From 19:00 to 19:45]

Vince Russo says the R-Truth's match should have been on one of WWE's house show

Russo explained that only North Carolina fans cared about R-Truth's appearance and win over The Miz. He added that since RAW is a TV show, WWE should think beyond just catering to the city they are in.

In closing, Russo said that what went down on RAW should have gone down on a house show.

"How many times have you said this? The world is watching. Who cares about Charlotte, North Carolina, unless you live there? Nobody cares. That's great for a house show. Nobody cares at home," said Vince Russo. [From 20:58 to 21:16]

It'll be interesting to see if the former WWE 24/7 Champion's appearance on RAW was a one-off thing or if he becomes a staple on the show in the coming weeks.

