Wrestling veteran says 25-time Champion made a bigger impact than Drew McIntyre despite disappearing after his return (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is back and better than ever as he is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Ahead of that, however, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell said that a 25-time Champion's return was more impactful than McIntyre's.

McIntyre made a triumphant return in London this past month at Money in the Bank when he confronted Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who had just defeated Matt Riddle. That same night, 25-time Champion John Cena also made a surprise return to declare that he wanted to push for WrestleMania to come to London.

When asked on Smack Talk by host SP3 about which was the more impactful return of the two, Dutch Mantell said that Cena's was more impactful despite Drew McIntyre being from the UK:

"[John] Cena. Even through Drew [McIntyre] is from the UK, I think Cena was the most impactful because they didn't expect them. Since Drew is from there it would have been a surprise but a surprise they would understand. Cena was the one." (3:06-3:31)

Can Drew McIntyre end the reign of Gunther before he breaks the all-time record?

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is a little over a month away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's all-time Intercontinental title record of 454 days as Champion. McIntyre has the opportunity to end his reign before he surpasses Pedro Morales' reign of 425 days.

There have been many opportunities for superstars to end Gunther's run with the IC Title, but have been unsuccessful so far. McIntyre also failed to dethrone The Ring General in his Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 also involving Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre has the opportunity to end that at SummerSlam 2023. Can he pull off the upset to a huge pop in Detroit? Or will Gunther continue his reign of dominance?

