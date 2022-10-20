Wrestling veteran says Charlotte Flair will return and feud with 6-Time Champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is expected to make a comeback to WWE very soon, but it may not necessarily be to SmackDown. Wrestling veteran and legend Dutch Mantell thinks that she will return to RAW to feud with Damage CTRL's leader Bayley.

Bayley failed to capture the RAW Women's title at Extreme Rules 2022. However, she is still in the mix as she is booked to face Bianca Belair in a non-title match this coming week on RAW, and a win would secure her a title shot.

The Queen has been out of action since May 8th, 2022, when she lost her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey in a classic "I Quit" match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell told SP3 that he thinks six-time Women's Champion Bayley will feud with Charlotte Flair going forward while also criticizing WWE's handling of Lacey Evans:

"I think her [Bayley's] next angle, her next opponent, going forward, will be Charlotte Flair. And if they hadn't beaten the hell out of Lacey Evans like that, she would have been a great one to step up. If they wanted to get her over for Charlotte, a little more." (3:45-4:02)

What is the rumored plan for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39?

Charlotte has only missed one WrestleMania since making her debut in 2015. In every single instance, she has been involved in a Women's title match. Her record at The Grandest Stage of Them All is 4-2, with her defeats coming to Bayley in 2017 (in a Fatal-4-Way match) and Becky Lynch in 2019 (in the main event of WrestleMania 35).

Xero News reported that the expected plan for WrestleMania 39 next year is for Charlotte to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, while Becky Lynch will likely challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

