Wrestling veteran says Vince McMahon is still making a promise in 2023 which he has failed to keep since 1997 (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has seemingly been wanting to get his hands off one of his major duties. However, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, McMahon has been unable to keep the promise since 1997.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about McMahon and his role in WWE creative. He referenced McMahon's comments post-WrestleMania 39 in a CNBC interview after the sale of WWE, where McMahon said that he wouldn't be "getting in the weeds" in terms of WWE creative.

Vince Russo then recalled a story from 1997, 26 years ago, where Vince McMahon told him that he wanted to get all creative duties off his hands. Russo mentioned that this has still not come to fruition.

"I swear bro, in 1997, when it was just me and Vince [McMahon] writing TV, he took [Jim] Cornette out of creative and he told me that I needed a writing partner. And that's when we brought in Ed Ferrara. When I had a conversation with Vince about finding a writing partner, he said to me 'I don't want anything to do with creative anymore. I don't want to write the show, I don't want to get involved, I have too much going on. And that's why I don't want to get involved and we got to get you a writing partner.' Bro this was 1997. 26 years later - this dude is still involved in creative." [6:36-7:28]

Teddy Long revealed the truth about Vince McMahon being a "difficult person"

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed the truth about McMahon's behavior backstage.

Long stated that McMahon was one of the nicest people in the world and that he did not have a problem with the former CEO.

"Well, I can't say what he's REALLY like because I didn't hang out with him that much. But the time that I got to spend with him, I thought he was one of the nicest people in the world. I know he has his rampages and stuff but sometimes, like I always say, this man has a billion-dollar operation that he's running and one little thing can happen and screw everything up, so I can understand, when you go out and say the wrong thing, what that can do, and he'd be a little...I don't know if I'd be as mad as I've seen him [be], but he just lets you know, 'Don't make that mistake anymore', and I didn't have a problem with that. I didn't have a problem with Vince."

McMahon has reportedly been making changes to scripts for RAW and SmackDown since returning as Executive Chairman this year. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to be involved in the coming years.

