Wrestling veteran says WWE could pull off an unexpected move with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' creative direction heading into WrestleMania 40 has been extremely interesting. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that WWE could pull off a surprising move with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the events of the WrestleMania 40 press conference. He also spoke about the Tribal Chief, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes' storyline.

Russo suggested that WWE could pull off an unexpected move by having Reigns face off against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 Night One:

"To me, the only possible thing that makes sense is this: Roman [Reigns] cuts the promo about how he works half the amount of time and makes double the amount of money. The only thing that makes any sense to me is you see The Rock, and you're going to put in double time at WrestleMania weekend. I'm working off of what they're doing, so this isn't me writing from scratch. You can have The Rock and Roman Reigns Night One for the Head of the Table. They were talking about that in the press conference. The history of the family and the Head of the Table." (8:08 - 9:02)

Russo said that Reigns could face Cody Rhodes on Night Two, and this would give the company an excuse to have him finally lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

"You can have that match on Night One, and then they could force Roman to defend the title on Night Two against Cody [Rhodes]. And here's what's not bad about that. Roman Reigns is now the babyface because you're forcing him to work two nights in a row. If he loses on the second night, it kind of gives Roman Reigns an out. The out is, 'You made me work two nights in a row; nobody else worked two nights in a row.' So it kind of gives Roman Reigns an out." (9:03 - 9:40)

Another veteran is optimistic about how Roman Reigns' situation is playing out

A veteran ringside manager recently gave a different take on the high-profile storyline and seemed optimistic about The Rock's involvement in it.

Former WWE star Dutch Mantell said on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that many doors could open after The Rock combined forces with Reigns:

"They fell into this. All of a sudden, you have these mitigating circumstances (...) But I think they probably did the best job with it that can be done. The only thing now I gotta see is where [The] Rock fits in. Now, [The] Rock and Roman are family and wherever that leads. I talk about doors open. They have a lot of doors open for everybody to go."

It looks like The Great One and The Tribal Chief will be walking into WrestleMania 40 as allies after the former seemingly turned heel. If that happens, then the inevitable clash of the Samoan megastars may take place at WrestleMania 41 instead.

