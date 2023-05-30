Wrestling veteran seemingly spots a mistake in Cody Rhodes' appearance at WWE Night of Champions

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes WWE may have made a mistake with the cast Cody Rhodes wore at Night of Champions.

Ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Brock Lesnar broke Cody Rhodes' arm, which was a storyline injury. The Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, later announced that The American Nightmare would compete against The Beast Incarnate in Saudi Arabia despite the injury. Rhodes wrestled the match wearing a supposed titanium cast.

On the latest episode of his The Experience podcast, Cornette pointed out that WWE seemingly made a mistake with Rhodes' cast as it did not look like it was made of titanium.

"The cast, they said a titanium cast, right? But you're looking at the cast and the cast is a black, regular, sport, brace support-looking thing with buckles on it and some white tape underneath it. How is that titanium? It was neither a plaster cast nor, do they make titanium now with f**king velcro buckles on it?" he said. [1:26 - 1:58]

Is WWE building Rhea Ripley for a bigger challenge after squashing Natalya? Jim Cornette answered here.

Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash in Puerto Rico earlier this month. Last Saturday, the two superstars squared off again at Night of Champions. Despite using his cast as a weapon on Brock Lesnar during their match at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes failed to defeat The Beast Incarnate.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare issued an open challenge to Lesnar for their third match.

"Brock Lesnar, are you satisfied with this being done? You have a victory over me. I have a victory over you, the game is one one, are you satisfied? I hope you're not, because consider this an open challenge to you, Brock Lesnar," he said. [0:40 - 1:03]

A wrestling veteran could "not stand" Cody Rhodes and Trish Stratus' promos on RAW. Check out his comments here.

Please credit The Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes