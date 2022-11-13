Wrestling veteran shares details on Bray Wyatt's DMs to him (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bray Wyatt has personally messaged him on more than one occasion. While talking about Wyatt and his return, he revealed some details about the three-time world champion's DMs to him.

The Eater of Worlds has been the talk of wrestling town since his return to WWE on October 8 at Extreme Rules. The former Universal Champion has since portrayed a character who is at odds with himself. He was confronted by LA Knight on the latest episode of SmackDown, and the two seem to be heading toward a feud.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that Bray Wyatt has messaged him once or twice. He added that it was clear to him that he had demons.

"I've even gotten a personal DM or two from Bray [Wyatt]. The guy has demons. If that's what this story is about, then it could be great in so many ways. If it turns out in a way where he can deal with his demons in public, then I really believe this is stemming from something that is very real." [6:17 - 6:49]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt could be "smarter" than his wrestling peers

While speaking on the same episode of the podcast, the former WWE head writer stated that when it comes to The Eater of Worlds, many within the company can't comprehend him.

Vince Russo added that it might be concerning as people in the wrestling hierarchy don't like it when a wrestler is "smarter" than them.

"From what I understand, Bray [Wyatt] is working with another writer who had worked on his movie with him. I like the sound of that because I know when it concerns Bray Wyatt it's going to get to a level that other people cannot comprehend. And here's what happens in wrestling - once they get to a level that they can't comprehend, all of a sudden, they feel very insecure because now you're smarter than them. They don't like that, bro. They don't like when a wrestler is smarter to them." [1:48 - 2:34]

Wyatt's work within the company may already be bearing fruit, as fans are on the cusp of seeing the debut of a new character in Uncle Howdy.

It's uncertain whether the Uncle Howdy character will be a different entity or simply an extension of Bray Wyatt. From the look of things, Howdy kept telling Wyatt to take off his mask, indicating that the former world champion has multiple personalities.

What do you think will happen with Wyatt going forward? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes