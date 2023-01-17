Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has commented on what's next for Bronson Reed following his in-ring debut on Monday Night RAW this week.

The former NXT North American Champion made a surprise return to the company several weeks ago. On a previous episode of RAW, he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. During his hiatus, he made a name for himself in NJPW after he was let go by WWE alongside numerous other talent due to budget cuts.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on Bronson Reed's match against Akira Tozawa. He stated that the two stars could face each other in a rematch next week and that WWE should've done more to show the audience who The Colossal is:

"I guess you're just gonna maybe give him Tozawa next week? Tozawa's gonna want another shot to get in the Rumble. And again bro, like you've said, why not vignettes? Who is this guy? Give me a little backstory," said Russo. (1:00:13-1:00:37)

Vince Russo thinks that the pacing for WWE RAW is too slow

The red brand this week opened with an in-ring segment between The Bloodline and Judgment Day, which turned physical. The first match on the show was between Solo Sikoa and Akira Tozawa. The main event was a 6-man match for an opportunity at the US Title.

Vince Russo complained about the pacing of the show, stating that segments are being dragged out for too long:

"Bro you know what they're doing too, like bro they keep getting to levels of laziness like they're running out of room where to go because now the latest level is bro the last couple of weeks; bro that main event's like 40 minutes. I mean literally, so when you think about it bro, that first segment is usually 30 minutes, the last segment is usually 40 minutes, I mean right there bro is 70 minutes of your show, they just keep dragging this bro," said Russo. (1:01:42-1:02:19)

WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of RAW next week. Many legends are scheduled to appear on the show, including The Undertaker, The Bella Twins and Kurt Angle.

