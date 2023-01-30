Wrestling veteran slams female WWE legend who once dated John Cena

John Cena, a 16-time World Champion, is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE superstars in history.

The Cenation leader was romantically involved with former women's champion Nikki Bella for almost six years. However, the couple separated in 2018 when many expected the two to tie the knot.

The Bella Twins recently slammed the Stamford-based company for not featuring women adequately and for omitting names like Sasha Banks and Saraya on RAW's 30th-anniversary show. It garnered a lot of attention, with a number of fans agreeing with the Bella Twins.

On the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling legend weighed in on the story. He felt that while women could have been featured better on RAW XXX, the Bella Twins were unlikely to get featured anyway, as they did not have great matches or moments. He also brought up the Bellas' relationship history.

"But yeah, so it's the messengers, not the the message. They could have showed more of the women, but would the Bellas still have been a part of anything great? What were the Bellas part of that was great? [Brian Last notes The Bellas' dating history with Bryan Danielson and John Cena] What was the line, talent is not s**ually transmitted. That was an AJ Lee clip, right? They could have played that clip. They could have f*****g aired that," Jim Cornette said. [3:40 - 4:20]

John Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown recently

John Cena transitioned into a part-time wrestler once his Hollywood career took off. The 16-time world champion is a special attraction now, and he is limited to just a handful of appearances in WWE every year.

On the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, the legendary star appeared for a tag team match. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The Prizefighter handled the majority of the physical workload during the match. Cena got an opportunity to showcase his signature offense before Kevin Owens picked up the win for his team when he dropped Sami Zayn with the Stunner.

Prior to that, John Cena's last match in WWE came at SummerSlam 2021 when he faced Roman Reigns. Cena was looking to beat Ric Flair's record and become a 17-time world champion, but The Tribal Chief did not let it happen as he overcame his opponent.

