Kevin Owens and John Cena defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown. Owens pinned Zayn to pick up the victory for his team.

A couple of weeks ago, Cena appeared on SmackDown and announced that he will be Owens' mystery partner against Reigns and Zayn. This would also mark the first time that John Cena has stepped inside a WWE ring for a fight this year.

The two teams put on an amazing match as expected. No matter what they did, Zayn and Reigns couldn't really come together and wrestle the match they wanted. Owens and Cena remained in control throughout the majority of the match.

In the final moments of the match, Owens and Cena both hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Owens then hit the stunner and pinned Zayn for the win.

The wrestling world erupted for this match, with many fans showing their appreciation for a well-put-together match. Check out some of the reactions below:

TeddyBoy 🇨🇦 @TeddyBoy897 @WWE @FightOwensFight @JohnCena @WWE RomanReigns @SamiZayn I was waiting for kevin owens too stun john cena and it would have been a great set up for the match at royal rumble John Cena Vs KO!

brandon @money_first16 @WWE @FightOwensFight @JohnCena . @WWE RomanReigns @SamiZayn Roman finally taking an L unwillingly in the tribal chief era, the god mode streak is over. Can't wait till he gets pinned and loses the titles the pop is gonna be insane

One fan even bet that Reigns and Sami would lose.

Another fan said that he loved to see Cena return.

A fan wondered why WWE went off air so quickly.

This is just Reigns' second loss of the year. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns deals with this loss next week on SmackDown.

