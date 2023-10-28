Wrestling veteran slams Ric Flair for being a liar; calls him out for insulting fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell fired shots at Ric Flair, calling him out to be a liar.

Flair is considered one of the greatest stars to ever set foot in a wrestling ring. In a career spanning over four decades, he won championship gold in every major wrestling promotion and put on stellar matches across the globe. He is a record 16-time World Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. The legendary star had his last match back in 2022 but is now contemplating a return to the ring once again.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell said that Ric Flair was a liar and built up stories to get himself over. The former manager pointed out that Ric hurled insults at his fans, and that did not sit well with him.

"Flair, you can't believe a word he says. When he opens his mouth, it's basically a lie. He accents everything, adds to it and at the end, it all makes Ric look like such a glorious guy and such a great worker. He pi*sed me off when he told fans that they were big fat bast*rds who would believe anything. You don't talk about your fans like that. That's why he didn't have to get out and get a job." [From 09:31 to 10:03]

Mantell criticized Ric Flair's last match

During the same conversation, Mantell claimed that the last time Ric Flair was in the ring, he put on a dismal performance and almost had a heart attack.

"Some of the people in the match with him thought he was having a legitimate heart attack. He said he faked a heart attack to slow things down. Ric, get the F outta here. You didn't do that, you just blowed up and drunk on top of that. And if that's not an insult to fans, I don't know what is." [From 07:33 to 07:53]

The wrestling veteran pointed out that Flair was drunk during his last match and got tired within the first few minutes of the encounter. He claimed that it was a huge insult to the fans who paid their hard-earned money to see the 16-time champ in the ring one last time.

What are your thoughts about Ric Flair returning to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

