Wrestling veteran slams WWE’s pathetic booking of Sami Zayn’s Open Challenge on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.

This week on the blue brand, Sami issued yet another open challenge to anyone brave enough to take the opportunity. The challenge was answered by NXT's very own Je’Von Evans. The star put on an impressive show, but he finally succumbed to the Blue Thunder Bomb, which followed a Helluva Kick.

On a recent episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that WWE was using the same old formula to book their matches. He pointed out that just a few weeks ago, Sami fought John Cena, and the two were evenly matched. The veteran writer then detailed that Evans walked up from NXT and went 50-50 with the United States Champion. This meant that everyone was booked similarly and nobody got over.

"What were you and I talking about just two weeks ago? Sami Zayn went 50-50 with John Cena and we were supposed to believe John Cena was supposed to bring down Brock Lesnar. Now, this jabroni from NXT comes over who I've never heard of and he goes 50-50 with the guy that went 50-50 with John Cena. What does that tell you, bro? It tells you that everybody goes 50-50 and that's why nobody's over. That's what it tells you."

On the August 29 episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion. Since then, he has positioned himself as a fighting champion by bringing back the US Title Open Challenge.

Over the last few weeks, he has had memorable matches against John Cena, Rey Fenix, and Carmelo Hayes.

