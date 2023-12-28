Wrestling veteran speaks out on Jade Cargill's absence from WWE TV

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about Jade Cargill not being mentioned or appearing on any WWE programs.

Earlier this year, Jade Cargill became the second major AEW star after Cody Rhodes to sign with WWE. The company promoted the huge signing on their social media and even had her show up at several TV tapings in the following weeks.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan addressed questions about why WWE has refrained from any mention of Cargill in the last few weeks. He mentioned that it has been just a few months since the former AEW star signed with the company.

Konnan reasoned that they were probably training her in the Performance Center, and she would appear again on TV once she was ready.

"She's only been there for what two months or something? Bro, you're not gonna learn in just two months. They're getting her ready." [From 1:12 - 1:20]

Charlotte Flair's injury might prompt WWE to bring Jade Cargill on TV

During the same conversation, Konnan's co-host and former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno mentioned that given Charlotte Flair's recent injury, WWE might consider having Jade Cargill fill that spot on SmackDown.

"Now she'll come back probably sooner than later because now Charlotte's out. So now there's a spot that needs to be filled and they'll bring her in pretty soon," Disco said.

Inferno also made it clear that WWE wanted Cargill to be absolutely ready and did not want to put her in a position that would affect her image as a top star for the company.

