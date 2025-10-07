Wrestling veteran takes a shot at CM Punk for crying after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

CM Punk was emotional after headlining WrestleMania 41 Saturday, and his raw reaction was captured on cameras on the WWE Unreal show on Netflix. A wrestling veteran took a huge dig at Punk for crying.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the emotions that Punk expressed after headlining WrestleMania for the first time this year.

He compared Punk to Shaquille O'Neal and said that if he truly felt he belonged there in the main event of WrestleMania, he wouldn't have needed to cry:

"CM Punk is crying because he headlined WrestleMania, and I'm thinking of all the great athletes in the world. Do you think the first time Shaquille O'Neal stepped on an NBA court, it was a dream since he was five years old? Do you think he was crying? You know why they [guys like Shaq] didn't cry? Because they knew they belonged. They expected to get there. It wasn't a dream, it was an expectation."

You can watch the full video below:

CM Punk picked a current WWE star who he thinks will headline WrestleMania in the future.

In his post-2023 WWE run, The Second City Saint has had a chance to cross paths with some of the newer stars on the scene, many of whom hadn't even joined WWE when he left in 2014.

On an episode of Cold as Balls, CM Punk told Kevin Hart that he is quite certain that Bron Breakker is a future WrestleMania main eventer:

"We have a few on the roster. The problem is I think personally I don't like any of them. I think Bron Breakker is an obvious bona fide WrestleMania main event superstar," Punk said.

The way Bron Breakker is handled on WWE TV, he certainly has all the makings of a WrestleMania main eventer. When he had a standoff with Jacob Fatu on RAW, the unexpected reaction in their face-off reportedly didn't go unnoticed by the WWE brass.

Fatu is another name that many believe can potentially headline WrestleMania someday. Time will tell what happens, but the odds of headlining WrestleMania have increased a bit after it became a two-night event. As a result, stars like The Usos, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, and others have become WrestleMania headliners.

