CM Punk says 27-year-old WWE star will main event WrestleMania

CM Punk has named a 27-year-old WWE star as someone who will main event a WrestleMania in the future. Punk knows a thing or two about main eventing WrestleMania after finally achieving his dream earlier this year.

Ad

Before leaving WWE in 2014, Punk's goal was to main event a WrestleMania, but it never happened under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. Upon his return in November 2023, his dream became a reality, as he faced Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He recently spoke about Bron Breakker's potential.

Speaking on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls, which was taped in June at Fanatics Fest, Punk was asked about the future of WWE. The Second City Saint doesn't like anyone personally, but he's almost sure that Bron Breakker is going to be a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Ad

Trending

"We have a few on the roster. The problem is I think personally I don't like any of them. I think Bron Breakker is an obvious bona fide WrestleMania main event superstar," Punk said.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

CM Punk also picked Dominik Mysterio as another star who could main event a future WrestleMania. Bron Breakker and "Dirty" Dom are both under 30 years old, so they have a long career ahead of them. Breakker is currently part of The Vision, while Dominik is the Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion.

CM Punk reveals his dream Marvel role

It's no secret that CM Punk is a huge fan of comics, from using The Thing's "It's Clobbering Time" catchphrase to writing for Marvel Comics. Speaking to GQ's Actually Me series on YouTube, Punk revealed his dream comic book role.

Ad

"Frank Castle wants to be CM Punk. No, not really. I want to be Frank Castle, The Punisher," Punk said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Punk has some acting experience on his resume, with roles in TV shows like Maron, Heels, Mayans M.C., and Revival. He also has acting credits in movies, such as Queens of the Ring, Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, Jakob's Wife, and the upcoming thriller Night Patrol.

Ad

Please credit Cold as Balls and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!