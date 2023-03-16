Wrestling veteran takes shot at WWE, says Hall of Fame ceremony doesn't mean anything to the company (Exclusive)

Getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is the ultimate achievement for many active, aspiring, and retired wrestlers. It is the Hall of Fame of the biggest wrestling company in history, after all. However, Vince Russo feels that it has been devalued.

The ceremony is one of the biggest events of the WWE calendar year. Fans are generally excited to learn which legend will receive the deserved recognition for their service to the wrestling industry. As of now, the Great Muta and Rey Mysterio have been announced for the 2023 Hall of Fame.

The Master of 619 is still an active wrestler and has not had a great win-loss record in recent months. Vince Russo cited this when he lamented how WWE is seemingly telling its audience about the insignificance of the Hall of Fame.

The former writer said this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I hate to say this and this will probably get me heat but I’m gonna say it because this is the truth. With what you just said and I agree with you 1000%, it really tells you what the WWE thinks of the Hall of Fame. They are telling you people in the Hall of Fame are not special because we don’t treat them special. They are telling you it’s bogus and it doesn’t mean anything and when they come back on the show, they’re just another wrestler. Come on, like you’re gonna argue that point," Vince Russo said. [From 33:00 to 33:48]

Who was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame?

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame was held on April 1, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It took place one night before Night One of WrestleMania 38 and aired immediately after SmackDown.

The biggest story from the event was the induction of The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon. The Phenom's induction speech was highly emotional and struck a chord with anyone who heard it.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The Undertaker receiving a standing ovation during his HOF induction speech. This was beautiful. The Undertaker receiving a standing ovation during his HOF induction speech. This was beautiful. https://t.co/qpGVPkAdAi

Other inductees included Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers (Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner).

Vader was inducted by Jesse Thomas, Queen Sharmell was inducted by Booker T, and the Steiner Brothers were inducted by their family member and current NXT star Bron Breakker.

