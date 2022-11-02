Wrestling veteran thinks 2-time WWE Champion would be "fed" to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Bobby Lashley could lose to Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 after defeating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022.

The All Mighty has been one of the most strongly-booked performers in all of WWE in recent months. His United States Championship reign was a dominant one, where he ran among several of the company's established stars.

Bobby Lashley is currently involved in an entertaining rivalry with his former rival Brock Lesnar, with both performers scheduled to go to war at Crown Jewel 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said though he expects Lashley to defeat Lesnar, he's wary of the aftermath. He believes that after The All Mighty defeats The Beast Incarnate, he could be booked in a bout with Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, which he's bound to lose.

Russo thinks this would bring Bobby Lashley back to square one, undoing everything he has achieved in recent months.

"Yeah, that's what I'm saying. If that's the plan, and that's what it would look like to me. So, Lashley is gonna get the big win over Brock just to be to fed to Roman Reigns, and then he's right back where he started. That's the problem with all this," said Vince Russo. (14:43 - 15:05)

Bobby Lashley says he should be in "conversation" to defeat Roman Reigns

There's rampant speculation among fans about who could be the ideal performer to end Roman Reigns' era-defining reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Bobby Lashley is one name who's seldom there in the "conversation," but he believes he should be. In an interview a couple of weeks back, Lashley stated that the company should consider him to dethrone The Tribal Chief from the top of the mountain.

"Everybody wants to be the one to smash Roman, right? Yeah, he's at the top of his game right now and I don't know who it's gonna be that has that opportunity to step up and do it. I think it's who is the most popular at the time. I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what it is. I should be in that conversation. If I'm not in that conversation, then we're not having that conversation," said Lashley.

While The All Mighty has made his desire known, it'll be interesting to see if WWE and Triple H consider him as a viable option to defeat The Trible Chief.

