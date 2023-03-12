Wrestling veteran thinks Brock Lesnar refused to work with 3-time World Champion at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is set to have one of his most unique WrestleMania challenges yet as he takes on Omos at WrestleMania 39.

The lack of build and randomness of the match-up has led to a lot of rumors, including that of Lesnar reportedly refusing to work with his originally-planned opponent at WrestleMania. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also thinks that The Beast refused to work with three-time world champion Bray Wyatt.

Rumors have been swirling that Lesnar personally axed the plans in place for him to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell gave his take on the matter. He stated that the reason Brock Lesnar is facing Omos is that he likely stopped the plans for him to face Wyatt:

"It started with Brock [Lesnar]. Brock when he heard he was facing Bray Wyatt, Brock stopped that. 'There ain't no effing way that I'm gonna go out there against Bray Wyatt.'" (0:39-0:53)

The wrestling veteran believes that Lesnar will beat Omos at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I don't think they were building towards this match, I think that arc [Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar] got messed up and they just threw Omos in there, which tells me Brock is going to beat him. And somebody said that correct me if I'm wrong, but Brock refused to work with Bray, correct?" (1:41-2:07)

Former WWE star chimed in on why Brock Lesnar possibly refused to work with Bray Wyatt

Everyone in the wrestling world has been talking about the tides turning away from Bray Wyatt's favor. The rumors of Lesnar refusing to work with him haven't helped his stock go up either.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, veteran EC3 revealed the possible reason why Brock Lesnar refused to work with Bray Wyatt:

"It is unfortunate, but maybe Brock is particular. Maybe Brock just didn't see the value in the story. He doesn't understand it himself, so what is there to do with it?"

Bray Wyatt will likely face Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows. The two started a feud following Elimination Chamber 2023. It will be interesting to see how the company will book the feud in the coming weeks.

