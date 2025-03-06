Wrestling veteran uncovers the shocking reason WWE turned John Cena heel at Elimination Chamber: "I figured it out" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's heel turn. The star decimated Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber PLE last weekend.

It was a horrific moment for the WWE Universe, as its beloved Cenation Leader embraced the dark side. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the 16-time World Champion aligned with The Rock and unleashed a brutal beatdown on The American Nightmare.

This week, on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Apter claimed the best part of the heel turn was that nobody expected it. The veteran journalist initially questioned the compelling reason Cena had to turn to the dark side. However, he figured out that the rivalry instantly became more dramatic with the dynamic of a heel Cena going against a babyface Cody.

"Luckily, I didn't expect this. I didn't see it coming; it was great. It was done so well. My question was when Cena won the match, Elimination Chamber, what reason did he have to turn against Cody because he was gonna get the match? I figured it out that Cody against John Cena without some drama was gonna be Cody against Cena. But now that John Cena turned heel with that crazed look on his face, when The Rock went [imitates The Final Boss], it was fabulous!" he said. [From 2:36 onwards]

After Elimination Chamber, it was reported that Cody Rhodes was legitimately hurt during the segment. The star was not on RAW this past Monday. However, he is set to appear on this week's SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds to the unprovoked attack from Cena.

