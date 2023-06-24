Wrestling veteran has unique advice for Ronda Rousey after Title Unification bout on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the first-ever Unified Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rousey and Baszler were in a tag team match against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a hard-fought matchup, the former MMA fighters managed to get the better of the NXT call-ups when they locked in the Kirifuda Clutch and Armbar simultaneously, forcing a tap out.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell felt that the veterans were too easy on Fyre and Dawn and that Ronda should have been more vicious during the matchup. He claimed that Rousey and Baszler were trying to make the former NXT Women's Tag champs look good by selling for them. However, he liked how the encounter played out on TV.

"The match was... I actually think the heels gave them a little too much. I know they wanna make them. I think Ronda Rousey, she should be tougher than she is. Again, that's nitpicking. But the match was fine. It did what it was supposed to do. I did like the double tap out, even though only one counted. That was a good finish too. I liked that one." [From 32:00 to 32:40]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler called out Raquel Rodriguez after the match

Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside throughout the tag title unification match, taking in all the action inside the ring. However, as she was making her way out after the bout, Ronda Rousey called her out.

Raquel returned to the ring and claimed that she was there to challenge for the titles that she never lost. When Shayna taunted her for the lack of a partner, Liv Morgan's music played, and the 29-year-old star made her return.

The four stars came face-to-face in the ring, sowing the seeds of a high-profile matchup in the future.

