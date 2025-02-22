Wrestling veteran Vince Russo admits he doesn't understand what WWE sees in 32-year-old RAW star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was particularly confused around the release of one-half of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. He also doesn't see what WWE does in a 32-year-old RAW star who was spared from the releases.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was joined by three-time World Champion EC3 and host Dr. Chris Featherstone. They discussed a couple of the recent WWE releases. When talking about Isla Dawn, Russo admitted that he wasn't sure why WWE only released her and not her Unholy Union partner Alba Fyre.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also said that he doesn't think the 32-year-old RAW star has the best look:

Ad

Trending

"Let's be honest, Alba Fyre, she doesn't have the greatest of looks. I'm not saying she's ugly, I'm just saying, to me, she doesn't have the best look. I don't know what they [WWE] see." (From 02:40 to 02:54)

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Vince Russo says Rhea Ripley's success in WWE is a sign of one major flaw

While it wasn't criticism towards Rhea Ripley herself, the ex-WWE writer Vince Russo used her as an example to point out a systematic problem that exists in WWE's developmental program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a previous episode of Writing With Russo, the veteran stated that the fact that Rhea Ripley is the last major NXT star to reach breakout status is a problem as no male superstar from NXT has achieved similar levels of success:

"That's fair. I'll give you Rhea Ripley. But what about the other side? What male call-ups have come up and got over? Over to Rhea Ripley's level? Think about that for a second, not even one person? Something's wrong."

Ad

Russo also mentioned that he doesn't count LA Knight on the list as he was already established and popular before joining WWE. He even opted to remove second-generation superstars from that list as the wrestling business is in their blood.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE