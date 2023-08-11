Wrestling veteran didn't want WWE to announce Mickie James for the Royal Rumble match

Mickie James made her WWE return last year as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. In a recent interview, Summer Rae said she didn't want her to be announced for the match beforehand.

The former Divas Champion was released by the company in 2021. When it was announced on an episode of SmackDown last year that she would compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, it left many fans surprised. She was the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion at the time.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae said she didn't want WWE to announce Mickie James for the Rumble ahead of time because she wanted it to remain a surprise.

"I remember when they said they were gonna announce me, they literally called me the day of and I was doing cardio. And it was SmackDown and they were like, 'hey, we need to sell tickets.' We're gonna announce the twins, you, Mickie James. And I was like, Mickey? I'm like, don't announce Mickey. She's the champ like no, like, ah, and which is I mean," said Rae.

She added:

"Oh my gosh, that's like such a no, no, with WWE and like, the forbidden door and everything like that. So, I wasn't gonna fight with him on me. But I'm like, I really think that's a mistake for Mickey, but well, what company I'm in to be announced, you know, with the twins and Mickey." [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Mickie James made her in-ring return last month

The wrestling legend relinquished her IMPACT Knockouts World Championship due to an injury she sustained before her title defense against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice in March. She was not medically cleared to compete at the event.

On July 8, Mickie James returned to the ring at France's ABC 13eme Festival International De Catch event. She collided with Aurora Teves and emerged victorious. She is often referred to as one of the greatest female stars in the history of professional wrestling.

