Wrestling veteran on whether Triple H is burying multi-time WWE World Champion

Triple H's creative decisions in WWE have often been the talk of the town, as some veterans and fans are not fond of some of the booking decisions. A renowned veteran recently commented on whether Hunter was burying a former world champion.

Earlier this year, WWE entered a new era after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The landscape witnessed several new champions and returns to the promotion. One of which was Sheamus, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion after eight months of inactivity.

Recently, Vince Russo and Bin Hamin questioned the company's intentions behind the harsh booking of Sheamus in a rematch against Gunther. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan gave his honest opinion of how the stars have been doing under Triple H's regime:

"What you said, Bin [Hamin] I would've been in total agreement if Vince [McMahon] was still there. I've talked with enough people, but I've talked to, at least ten people in the WWE, that I consider really good friends. They all tell me the same thing. This is a different place now. They give you more liberties, and they give you more time away. Now, Sheamus is pasty-skinned. Of course, he's going to look like raw meat, but I've seen other guys wrestle Gunther (...) I looked at the match and it did not look like business for himself or trying to hurt him or teach him a lesson. It was just a really physical match. I think maybe it isn't like that anymore." (From 4:30 to 5:30)

Sheamus has not competed in a while on WWE RAW

After spending eight months away from the square circle, Sheamus made a banger return to the ring and joined Monday Night RAW. However, the star's appearance became the talking point of his return.

Later, he had a short stint with Drew McIntyre ahead of the annual WWE Draft. However, the star made his intentions clear after Backlash in France as he wanted to win the upcoming King of the Ring tournament.

Unfortunately, he faced Gunther in the tournament's first round. After going over twenty minutes in the main event of Monday Night RAW, the Celtic Warrior was eliminated by The Ring General.

The veteran had a little scuffle with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on X, but the two are yet to share the ring. It will be interesting to see what Sheamus does next on the Red brand.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus? Sound off!

