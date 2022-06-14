Wrestling world compares Jeff Hardy's arrest to Sunny's

The wrestling world has taken to Twitter to share their reactions to AEW star Jeff Hardy's arrest and has compared his situation to former WWE Superstar Sunny's (Tammy Sytch) legal troubles.
Jeff Hardy was recently arrested for a third DUI in Volusia County, Florida, on Monday morning. As per official records, he has been charged with driving with a canceled/suspended license and additionally with multiple traffic charges. This is his third DUI in ten years. Hardy is being detained at the James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Sunny was charged with manslaughter due to her involvement in a car accident in March this year, which allegedly resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. She was reportedly driving under the influence without a valid driver's license. A few days ago, she filed a motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit against her.
Following the arrest coming to light, many fans have taken to social media to share their concerns and comparisons of the two superstars considering their ongoing legal troubles.
One fan shared the famous Spiderman meme where both are staring and pointing at each other:
Another shared that Jeff Hardy has been his favorite since childhood and that he hopes he gets the help that he needs before it turns into a situation like Sytch's:
One user pointed out that fans were being hard on Sunny for the charges against her, but no one was seeing the similarities between her and Jeff Hardy:
One fan stated that Hardy should probably stay with Hall of Famer DDP for a while, as he is known for lending a helping hand to fellow superstars who have led troubled lives.
Another user tagged DDP in a post requesting him to help Hardy:
Few fans stated that Hardy needed help as he would go down the same path as Sunny:
Jeff Hardy and Sunny have had previous run-ins with the law
It is no secret that The Charismatic Enigma has been battling drug and alcohol issues for quite a few years now.
As per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Hardy was in a heavy daze when apprehended.
"Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen 'swerving' and 'running off' the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed 'to be in a stupor and confused,' per the report."
In 2020, Sunny was arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order and driving a vehicle with a suspended driver's license. She has had over six DUI charges.
Earlier this year, Sunny was detained for being in possession of illegal weapons. She is yet to get an update on her request to dismiss the civil lawsuit against her.
