Wrestling world compares Jeff Hardy's arrest to Sunny's

The wrestling world has taken to Twitter to share their reactions to AEW star Jeff Hardy's arrest and has compared his situation to former WWE Superstar Sunny's (Tammy Sytch) legal troubles.

Jeff Hardy was recently arrested for a third DUI in Volusia County, Florida, on Monday morning. As per official records, he has been charged with driving with a canceled/suspended license and additionally with multiple traffic charges. This is his third DUI in ten years. Hardy is being detained at the James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sunny was charged with manslaughter due to her involvement in a car accident in March this year, which allegedly resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. She was reportedly driving under the influence without a valid driver's license. A few days ago, she filed a motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit against her.

Following the arrest coming to light, many fans have taken to social media to share their concerns and comparisons of the two superstars considering their ongoing legal troubles.

One fan shared the famous Spiderman meme where both are staring and pointing at each other:

®the k0unT™ @murdock1329 Tammy sytch and Jeff hardy Tammy sytch and Jeff hardy https://t.co/fp5jyHoS37

Another shared that Jeff Hardy has been his favorite since childhood and that he hopes he gets the help that he needs before it turns into a situation like Sytch's:

Nathan Tonge @FieryBlazeNew Jeff Hardy has always been my favorite in the ring to watch ever since I was a kid. With that being said, he needs to get himself help really badly, maybe step away from the ring for awhile. I don’t want to see another Tammy Sytch situation… Jeff Hardy has always been my favorite in the ring to watch ever since I was a kid. With that being said, he needs to get himself help really badly, maybe step away from the ring for awhile. I don’t want to see another Tammy Sytch situation…

One user pointed out that fans were being hard on Sunny for the charges against her, but no one was seeing the similarities between her and Jeff Hardy:

Vern @Davistar1986 And what makes me sick is that people who were just going after Tammy Sytch for what she did are trying to give Jeff hardy a pass, imagine if he would’ve hit someone in his drunken state. I am oh Tammy and Jeff are the same just different sexes… #JeffHardy And what makes me sick is that people who were just going after Tammy Sytch for what she did are trying to give Jeff hardy a pass, imagine if he would’ve hit someone in his drunken state. I am oh Tammy and Jeff are the same just different sexes…#JeffHardy

One fan stated that Hardy should probably stay with Hall of Famer DDP for a while, as he is known for lending a helping hand to fellow superstars who have led troubled lives.

Mark @_Mark_83 @Bexxstarrr Dude needs to go live with DDP for a while before he ends up living next door to Tammy Sytch. @Bexxstarrr Dude needs to go live with DDP for a while before he ends up living next door to Tammy Sytch.

Another user tagged DDP in a post requesting him to help Hardy:

chris @chris225065583 @RealDDP please help Jeff hardy, the last thing we need is a wrestling legend going to prison or killing someone cause of A DUI, we don't need another sunny incident. Save jeff hardy @RealDDP please help Jeff hardy, the last thing we need is a wrestling legend going to prison or killing someone cause of A DUI, we don't need another sunny incident. Save jeff hardy

Few fans stated that Hardy needed help as he would go down the same path as Sunny:

Jandro de Castro (silent J) @JandroJuan94 The last thing Jeff Hardy needs is to go down the same path as Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch.



I love Jeff Hardy, but he needs serious help and I hope he gets it, for everyone’s safety and his own. Enough is enough. The last thing Jeff Hardy needs is to go down the same path as Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch.I love Jeff Hardy, but he needs serious help and I hope he gets it, for everyone’s safety and his own. Enough is enough.

Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @OTRSCentral Jeff Hardy needs help before something tragically happens to someone while he’s behind the wheel, just like what happened with Sunny. @OTRSCentral Jeff Hardy needs help before something tragically happens to someone while he’s behind the wheel, just like what happened with Sunny.

Tanis THE GOAT @TanistheGOAT Jeff Hardy got arrested again.

He's gonna end up like Sunny at this rate. Jeff Hardy got arrested again.He's gonna end up like Sunny at this rate.

Jeff Hardy and Sunny have had previous run-ins with the law

It is no secret that The Charismatic Enigma has been battling drug and alcohol issues for quite a few years now.

As per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Hardy was in a heavy daze when apprehended.

"Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen 'swerving' and 'running off' the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed 'to be in a stupor and confused,' per the report."

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report. Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report.

In 2020, Sunny was arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order and driving a vehicle with a suspended driver's license. She has had over six DUI charges.

Earlier this year, Sunny was detained for being in possession of illegal weapons. She is yet to get an update on her request to dismiss the civil lawsuit against her.

