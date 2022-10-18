"Baron Corbin is still criminally underrated" - Wrestling world explodes as WWE legend returns as manager with former United States Champion

Former Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin recently made his return to RAW with JBL as his manager. Following the segment, fans on Twitter went into a frenzy and expressed their thoughts via the microblogging site.

Corbin has recently been absent from WWE programming. He was last seen on SmackDown, where he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura. While roaming in the parking lot, dejected, a white limousine reminiscent of Hall of Famer JBL's car back in the day rolled up to him. He entered the vehicle and was not seen until the latest episode of the red brand.

On the latest episode of RAW, JBL's car entered the arena, and he took to insulting the crowd in attendance. He then introduced Happy Corbin, who reverted to his original persona of Baron Corbin. The former Mayor of Jackpot City was introduced as the Future Wrestling God as he took on Dolph Ziggler in a match.

Fans on Twitter erupted to see the new pair debut on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe reacted to Corbin's attire and JBL's presence on the company's programming.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Herbo @AceGOAT22 @WWE @BaronCorbinWWE @JCLayfield Baron definitely could be the JBL of this era. JBL was a top 5 heel during the 2000s in my opinion @WWE @BaronCorbinWWE @JCLayfield Baron definitely could be the JBL of this era. JBL was a top 5 heel during the 2000s in my opinion

Dalto @UltraMeltPro @WWE @BaronCorbinWWE @JCLayfield I love Corbin, and I think this is a good pairing but we didn't want Happy Corbin again. That gimmick is old and not fun anymore and now he's got some of the ugliest gear ever. Was hoping for more @WWE @BaronCorbinWWE @JCLayfield I love Corbin, and I think this is a good pairing but we didn't want Happy Corbin again. That gimmick is old and not fun anymore and now he's got some of the ugliest gear ever. Was hoping for more

One fan commented that he looked like one of the WWE Create-a-Wrestler options from the 2K22 game.

Another fan wanted The Lone Wolf character of Corbin to return.

WWE legend Bully Ray also weighed in on the segment and stated that Corbin is "criminally underrated."

Mick Foley reacts to Baron Corbin's return

Even Hardcore legend Mick Foley couldn't hold himself back from reacting to Baron Corbin's return.

He took to Twitter to comment on the segment and had the following to say:

"GOTCH…HACKENSCMIDT….CORBIN"

Check out the tweet below:

Corbin's return to the company alongside JBL has got fans excited for the future of the star. He will look to establish himself at the top of the RAW roster and could be vying for a title soon. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against and whether The Mayor of Jackpot City will be at Crown Jewel in November.

What do you make of Corbin being paired with JBL? Let us know in the comments section.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes