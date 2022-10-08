"He's just getting started" - Wrestling world flares up to WWE Superstar's recent confrontation with Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The wrestling world reacted to Logan Paul's comments on Roman Reigns following tonight's SmackDown.

Logan Paul is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a first-time-ever match at Crown Jewel. After SmackDown's season premiere, the YouTube sensation was interviewed backstage, and he had some strong words for the Tribal Chief.

During the interview, The Maverick mentioned that he was fine with the members of The Bloodline running their mouths. He claimed he was smarter than all of them combined. Paul also said he would win, which would not be a cakewalk for Roman Reigns.

"Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn these guys like to run their mouths, let ‘em run their mouths. I’m in there I see six guys and there’s one of me right? And yet if you combine all of their brains together I’m still smarter than them. So I’m gonna find a way to win and today we divide and we conquer. Crown Jewel is not going to be easy for Roman and he’s not gonna have the Bloodline by his side and I’m coming for him November 5th,” Logan Paul said.

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown .@LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel, @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown https://t.co/dVwkooBz07

Some members of the wrestling world were excited to see Logan's confidence and believed that he was a perfect fit for WWE.

Owen Loney @Minerva452010 @WWE @LoganPaul @WWE RomanReigns Cool backstage interview with confident Superstar Logan Paul, ready for the big showdown against the whole huge Bloodline. All credit for the bravery of Logan Paul ! @WWE @LoganPaul @WWERomanReigns Cool backstage interview with confident Superstar Logan Paul, ready for the big showdown against the whole huge Bloodline. All credit for the bravery of Logan Paul !

EDDY V @EddyVGG @WWE @LoganPaul



He still has a multi-billion dollar exit on the horizon via @WWE RomanReigns It's uncanny how well LP fits into this industry. Talk about a multifaceted superstar. Crazy thing is he's just getting started...He still has a multi-billion dollar exit on the horizon via @PrimeHydrate and god know what else he has planned. Let's go champ (s/o Briggs) @WWE @LoganPaul @WWERomanReigns It's uncanny how well LP fits into this industry. Talk about a multifaceted superstar. Crazy thing is he's just getting started...He still has a multi-billion dollar exit on the horizon via @PrimeHydrate and god know what else he has planned. Let's go champ (s/o Briggs)

Few believed that Roman's title reign needed to end as soon as possible.

Marlie Robinson @MarlieRobinson6 @WWE @LoganPaul @WWE RomanReigns WWE Is Perfect The Only Problem Is Roman Reigns as Face of WWE That Needs To End The Sooner The Better @WWE @LoganPaul @WWERomanReigns WWE Is Perfect The Only Problem Is Roman Reigns as Face of WWE That Needs To End The Sooner The Better💯

People also felt that Paul was delusional for thinking he could dethrone their Tribal Chief and claimed he sucked.

Upon listening to The Maverick on the microphone, one fan had an interesting suggestion. Fans believed a war of words between Logan and LA Knight would be entertaining.

Logan Paul attempted to create a rift between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

On tonight's SmackDown, The Bloodline showed up. Reigns, as usual, asked the crowd to acknowledge him, and right after that, Logan Paul made his way to the ring and attempted to stir the pot.

He questioned who the real Tribal Chief was - Roman Reigns or Jey Uso. This got Reigns puzzled, and he wondered if Jey was trying to take his spot. Although Sami Zayn attempted to suppress the tension, Reigns still seemed concerned about Jey.

Logan and Roman Reigns will battle it out in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5th for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

