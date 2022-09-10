Create

"WWE has struck gold" - Wrestling world overwhelmed as Drew McIntyre is choked out by former champion

Drew McIntyre
McIntyre is a former WWE Champion
Modified Sep 10, 2022

Drew McIntyre was attacked by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross during his main event match against Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa made his main roster debut on the latest episode of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre challenged him to a match to seek revenge for interfering in his Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

However, during the match, McIntyre was about to hit Sikoa with a chair, but Sami Zayn interfered, distracting the referee, which allowed the Usos to attack McIntyre.

This resulted in The Street Profits coming to the aid of the Scottish Psychopath. Near the end of the bout, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Sikoa, knocking him out of the ring. The match ended in DQ as Karrion Kross attacked McIntyre from behind, choking him out in the process.

The wrestling world was overwhelmed with the outcome of the match and what ensued as the show went off the air.

Check out some of the reactions below.

@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 when kross beats drew give him his title shot
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 Yall are so late now and post like no gifs what happened
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 what a way to end the show 👏🏽 take notes aew
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 WWE has struck GOLD with Karrion & Scarlett

One fan speculated that Aleister Black's return is confirmed.

@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 Fading to black? Aleister Black return confirmed…

A fan appreciated Kross' on-screen presentation.

@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 It's badass, how the screen went black and white when Karrion Kross appeared and attacked Drew McIntyre. That presentation makes him feel special, a complete contrast to how he was book on Monday Night Raw last year... #WWE #SmackDown #KarrionKross https://t.co/nANbEdKkeY

Some fans lauded the show's ending.

@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 What an ending wow 👌 the screen fading to back was a good touch 👏
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 That was awesome and the fade to black moment was 🤌🏽🔥
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 That was a good ending.
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 Liked how the screen faded to black as Drew was passing out

It looks like WWE is planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in the near future.

Solo Sikoa Cost Drew McIntyre the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle during McIntyre's Undisputed Championship match against Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the Tribal Chief beat when he hit Reigns with a Claymore Kick.

The moment the referee's hand came down for a third count, Solo Sikoa pulled him out of the ring. This distracted McIntyre, which resulted in Reigns winning the match after hitting McIntyre with the Spear.

It's @WWESoloSIkoa!!!#WWECastle https://t.co/GFEnDvgk8U

This distraction is what prompted a match to take place on WWE SmackDown between the former NXT Star and The Scottish Warrior.

Are you excited to see McIntyre feud with Karrion Kross? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

