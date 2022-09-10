"WWE has struck gold" - Wrestling world overwhelmed as Drew McIntyre is choked out by former champion

Drew McIntyre was attacked by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross during his main event match against Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa made his main roster debut on the latest episode of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre challenged him to a match to seek revenge for interfering in his Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

However, during the match, McIntyre was about to hit Sikoa with a chair, but Sami Zayn interfered, distracting the referee, which allowed the Usos to attack McIntyre.

This resulted in The Street Profits coming to the aid of the Scottish Psychopath. Near the end of the bout, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Sikoa, knocking him out of the ring. The match ended in DQ as Karrion Kross attacked McIntyre from behind, choking him out in the process.

The wrestling world was overwhelmed with the outcome of the match and what ensued as the show went off the air.

Check out some of the reactions below.

One fan speculated that Aleister Black's return is confirmed.

A fan appreciated Kross' on-screen presentation.

Some fans lauded the show's ending.

It looks like WWE is planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in the near future.

Solo Sikoa Cost Drew McIntyre the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle during McIntyre's Undisputed Championship match against Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the Tribal Chief beat when he hit Reigns with a Claymore Kick.

The moment the referee's hand came down for a third count, Solo Sikoa pulled him out of the ring. This distracted McIntyre, which resulted in Reigns winning the match after hitting McIntyre with the Spear.

This distraction is what prompted a match to take place on WWE SmackDown between the former NXT Star and The Scottish Warrior.

Are you excited to see McIntyre feud with Karrion Kross? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali