Wrestling world reacts to Eddie Van Halen's passing

The world of music is in shock as legendary guitarist and co-founder of famous American hard-rock band Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen has passed away at the age of 65 due to throat cancer.

It is reported that Eddie Van Halen died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he was admitted on Tuesday. His son Wolfgang Van Halen had the following to say after his father's demise:

I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

Eddie Van Halen reinvented the way in which guitarists play. He introduced a fast-paced, fun style of the hard-rock genre during the 1980s. He tuned his guitars himself to suit his playing style, and even though he did not invent the two-handed tapping technique, he made it famous all over the world.

After Jimmi Hendrix and Les Paul, Eddie is arguably one of the titanic figures in electric guitars. Despite his talent, he did not have any knowledge in formal music studies and never learnt how to read music.

It was revealed in 2019 that Van Halen had been battling with throat cancer for the past five years, even though he underwent treatment back in the early 2000s to remove cancer from his tongue.

Wrestlers and personalities from the pro wrestling world pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's death has severely impacted the professional wrestling community as well. WWE Superstars of past and present, as well as pro wrestlers from other promotions such as AEW, have reacted to Van Halen's passing. We've compiled them all below.

HE LOVED THE WRESTLING. EDDIE VAN HALEN IT BREAK MY HEART YOU HAVE SO MUCH TALENT AND YOU HELP TO MAKE THE ROCK AND ROLL I MISS YOU FOREVER #RIPEDDYVANHALEN pic.twitter.com/1jJHGtGtHc — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 6, 2020

Van Halen and @MotleyCrue still hold up. The world needs more rebellion.



Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 6, 2020

Changed everything. Shred in power EVH — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 6, 2020

My first entrance music was Van Halen - Jump. So I'm very sad. #RIPEddieVanHalen pic.twitter.com/HzIIecRDRI — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen. One of the best ever. Thanks for being the soundtrack to my teenage years. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) October 6, 2020

When you’re a step up from being the greatest of all time, youre @eddievanhalen. Thx for the riffs, solos, good times, energy, attitude, amazing live shows & that “I’m bringing whiskey to the party tonight & I dont need a glass, because it already comes in a bottle,” type smile! pic.twitter.com/dpIm5If3Eb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020

An inspiration to many. One of a kind. #EddieVanHalen https://t.co/oFOCI8de95 — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 6, 2020

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to the family and friends of Eddie Van Halen. May his soul rest in peace.