Create

Wrestling world reacts to Emma not getting a pop on her return to WWE on SmackDown

By Shubham Roy
Modified Oct 29, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Emma returned to WWE on tonight
Emma returned to WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former superstar Emma (a.k.a. Tenille Dashwood) made a surprising return as Ronda Rousey's opponent by answering her open challenge.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Emma in a technical back-and-forth match. She got close to dethroning Rousey, but the latter picked up the win by making the 33-year-old tap out to the armbar after raking her eyes.

IT'S EMMA!!!#SmackDown https://t.co/zIFqB9uj4m

Wrestling fans and former WWE stars reacted to Emma's comeback on Twitter. A few fans also noted the lukewarm response that the former NXT star received on her return and owed it to the news of her comeback getting spoiled beforehand.

Check out the tweets below:

Former WWE Superstars and fellow Aussies, Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) reacted to Tenille's return.

😍😍😍😍😍😍@TenilleDashwood ❤️ https://t.co/2YvGWQWCl7
THAT’S MY FRIEND!!Love you @TenilleDashwood ♥️♥️♥️
@WWE Wish it didn't get leaked but...TRIPLE W BACK AT IT. https://t.co/pT4ZWMFyKl
Damn Emma got no reaction 😭 #SmackDown
@WWE Emma got no reaction, tuff😭 https://t.co/GFF5vdm9RI
Emma would've gotten a pop if that was her old theme song
@WWE crowd was so silent I could hear triple h’s foot tap backstage
@WWE the crowd: https://t.co/0sfiLgS8oW
How cool is it to see Emma back in WWE?! Always felt like she was one of the first NXT call-ups to get botched on the main roster, so it's rad to see her get another chance under the direction of Triple H. #SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is awful, and this match was not the way you bring someone like Emma back. They did not gel together AT ALL #SmackDown
"It's all about Emma."#TenilleDashwood #SmackDown https://t.co/23q2W7v1a2
OMG Emma @TenilleDashwood is back in WWE! #SmackDown https://t.co/RRr8tyLADo
October 29, 2017 Emma was released.October 28, 2022 Emma returns & challenges for the title. #SMACKDOWN https://t.co/JxGq2LqMBS

The Australian star was released from the Stamford-based promotion on October 29, 2017. Since then, she has appeared in various promotions, notably IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

It is unclear if Tenille will be a staple on the Blue brand, but it could be probable, considering that her boyfriend, Madcap Moss, is also a member of the SmackDown roster. Moss also expressed interest in wishing to see Emma back in WWE.

How thrilled are you to see Emma return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...