Wrestling world reacts to Emma not getting a pop on her return to WWE on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former superstar Emma (a.k.a. Tenille Dashwood) made a surprising return as Ronda Rousey's opponent by answering her open challenge.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Emma in a technical back-and-forth match. She got close to dethroning Rousey, but the latter picked up the win by making the 33-year-old tap out to the armbar after raking her eyes.

Wrestling fans and former WWE stars reacted to Emma's comeback on Twitter. A few fans also noted the lukewarm response that the former NXT star received on her return and owed it to the news of her comeback getting spoiled beforehand.

Check out the tweets below:

Former WWE Superstars and fellow Aussies, Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) reacted to Tenille's return.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Emma would've gotten a pop if that was her old theme song Emma would've gotten a pop if that was her old theme song

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



Always felt like she was one of the first NXT call-ups to get botched on the main roster, so it's rad to see her get another chance under the direction of Triple H.



#SmackDown How cool is it to see Emma back in WWE?!Always felt like she was one of the first NXT call-ups to get botched on the main roster, so it's rad to see her get another chance under the direction of Triple H. How cool is it to see Emma back in WWE?! Always felt like she was one of the first NXT call-ups to get botched on the main roster, so it's rad to see her get another chance under the direction of Triple H. #SmackDown

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Ronda Rousey is awful, and this match was not the way you bring someone like Emma back. They did not gel together AT ALL #SmackDown Ronda Rousey is awful, and this match was not the way you bring someone like Emma back. They did not gel together AT ALL #SmackDown

The Australian star was released from the Stamford-based promotion on October 29, 2017. Since then, she has appeared in various promotions, notably IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

It is unclear if Tenille will be a staple on the Blue brand, but it could be probable, considering that her boyfriend, Madcap Moss, is also a member of the SmackDown roster. Moss also expressed interest in wishing to see Emma back in WWE.

How thrilled are you to see Emma return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes