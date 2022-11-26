Wrestling world reacts to Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's ruthless assault on WWE Superstar

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and her partner in crime, Shayna Baszler, ruthlessly attacked Raquel Rodriguez. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades have been on a roll since they joined forces.

A few weeks ago, Baszler took down her former tag team partner, Natalya, twice by locking her in a Kirifuda Clutch. The following week on the blue brand, when Shotzi confronted Rousey, she faced the same wrath by Baszler as Queen of Hart.

Tonight on the blue brand, the duo were booked to wrestle Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. But before the match, Rousey and Baszler ganged up on Shotzi's partner.

The Queen of Spades held Raquel's arm long enough for Ronda Rousey to destroy it with a backstage prop.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to what Rousey and Baszler served Big Mami Cool with.

You can check out the tweets below:

A.T.G. @ANMTheRealATG Even with one arm, Raquel Rodriguez could still kick your ass. Even with one arm, Raquel Rodriguez could still kick your ass.

SimplySunshine__ @JustDria__ @WWEonFOX @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler I love Rhonda and I think the duo could work like evil twin vibes however makeup and more rehearsals when they together make Rhonda truly a heel champ @WWEonFOX @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler I love Rhonda and I think the duo could work like evil twin vibes however makeup and more rehearsals when they together make Rhonda truly a heel champ

QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 arm is broken plus her elbow is dislocated , Shotzi Blackheart just confirmed to Kayla Braxton backstage Raquel Rodriguez,sarm is broken plus her elbow is dislocated, Shotzi Blackheartjust confirmed to Kayla Braxtonbackstage #SmackDown Raquel Rodriguez,s💓arm is broken plus her elbow is dislocated 😩, Shotzi Blackheart 💗 just confirmed to Kayla Braxton 💓 backstage #SmackDown https://t.co/ltn9NFQEbZ

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole stated that the former NXT Women's Champion suffered a broken arm due to the attack. The WWE Universe was saddened to understand that the powerhouse won't be joining Shotzi on tonight's SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez suffers a double injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Big Mami Cool came to the aid of Blackheart even after she was injured. However, Queen of Spades and SmackDown Women's Champion had the last laugh on Shotzi Blackheart and Rodriguez.

She sustained a "dislocated elbow" from the ensuing match. While it remains to be seen whether or not Raquel is being written off the television, the angle could lead to a return.

Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is all set to defend her title against Shotzi at this year's final Premium Live Event, Survivor Series: WarGames. The event will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will return stronger to avenge Ronda Rousey and Baszler? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes