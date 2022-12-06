The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on the latest episode of RAW, and after the match, Solo Sikoa took out the former MMA fighter. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to both events.

The Original Bro was originally supposed to team up with Elias for the match, but The Bloodline attacked the latter backstage, and he could not compete. The tag team title match was the opening bout of Monday Night RAW this week. The Usos hit Matt Riddle with a 1D to emerge victorious and win the match.

Jimmy and Jey, along with Sami Zayn, began assaulting Riddle after the match, but Kevin Owens chased them away with a steel chair. However, Solo Sikoa was still at ringside and paid tribute to the late Umaga by hitting Riddle with the Samoan Spike. He then placed a steel chair over Riddle's head and hit him with the running shot, possibly injuring the latter.

WWE fans took to Twitter to react to the Umaga tribute by heaping praise on Solo Sikoa. They also shared their thoughts on The Usos retaining the titles.

You can check out the tweets below:

During the show, it was announced that The Usos would defend the tag titles against Sheamus and Butch on SmackDown this Friday. Drew McIntyre was initially supposed to team up with The Celtic Warrior, but he was medically disqualified from competing in the match.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike? Sound off in the comments below!

