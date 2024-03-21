"WTF!!!" - Former WWE champion reacts to harsh statement from Natalya

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is flabbergasted after being attacked on social media by Natalya.

Natalya recently shared on Instagram that she likes playing WWE 2K24, which was released earlier this month. She also took a shot at Chelsea Green by telling her followers that she loves beating her in the game.

Green saw The Queen of Harts' post and reposted it to her Instagram story:

"WTF!!!"

Chelsea Green shared this on her Instagram stories.

Natalya has had her fair share of matches against Chelsea Green since last year, whether it was one-on-one or in a tag team match with Tegan Nox and Piper Niven as their partners, respectively.

The two even engaged in a Trick or Street Fight on the Halloween episode of WWE RAW last October. Green and Niven were still champions at the time and wore Hart Foundation costumes, with WWE's resident Karen picking up the win after hitting the UnPrettyHer.

Natalya on her relationship with the locker room after allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced

The allegations against Vince McMahon earlier this year put a big black eye on WWE, leading to the former chairman's departure. Natalya, the longest-tenured women's superstar on the roster, commented on the situation and her relationship with the locker room in an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast earlier this month.

"I think what grounds me is my relationships with the girls in the locker room," she said. "How we can stay positive for each other, how we can stay supportive of each other, just being there to talk to each other [and] work through feelings. ... We got a women's division in WWE that's better than it's ever been. The best thing we can do is to give women as many opportunities as we can to shine right now and for women to feel safe, included, and welcome."

Nattie has been with WWE since 2007, starting her career in the company's developmental system. She's been through it all with the company and continues to be an underrated performer. She will turn 42 in May but has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

