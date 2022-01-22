"WTF, man?!" - Current WWE Superstar disliked working with The Great Khali

MVP did not enjoy his in-ring confrontation with The Great Khali in the 2007 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Khali struck the RAW star over the head with his famous open-handed chop in the latter stages of the 30-man contest. The Hall of Famer’s move was considered to be one of the most legitimately painful finishers in WWE during his eight years with the company.

MVP reflected on his past Royal Rumble experiences on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Discussing his Rumble debut in 2007, he spoke about the genuine pain he felt after receiving a chop from the seven-foot-one superstar:

“You go back and you watch that Rumble. When he chops me in the head, there’s a delayed reaction because my first instinct is to look at him and go, ‘WTF, man?! Oh, that’s right, let me go down.’ It’s legitimately a brain-scrambler. I didn’t enjoy that at all,” said MVP.

The Undertaker eliminated both The Great Khali and MVP en route to winning the 2007 Royal Rumble. Khali only spent three minutes and 45 seconds in the match but still eliminated more superstars (seven) than anyone else.

MVP takes a dig at The Great Khali’s wrestling ability

After leaving WWE in 2014, The Great Khali set up the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) promotion and training academy in India.

MVP went on to take a shot at the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s lack of in-ring skills:

“My momma always said if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. So I’m just gonna say I hope Khali is doing very well in India with his wrestling school teaching people how to put on A1, five-star world-class matches with his incredible wealth of talent and ability. Yeah, all right…”

Khali last appeared in a WWE match when he participated in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. MVP added that he plans to eliminate himself from the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble if Khali appears as a surprise entrant.

