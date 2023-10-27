"WTF Rob" "Lil bro high again" - Fans angry with Rob Van Dam's latest tweet; accuse him of being homophobic

Fans are not thrilled with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's latest tweet directed at Dave Meltzer.

RVD has been making occasional appearances for AEW for a while now. He recently teamed up with Hook for the second time in tag team action.

A fan shared a tweet stating that wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer is criticizing AEW for relying on older wrestlers. Rob Van Dam noticed the tweet and wrote a message directed at Meltzer. However, his wording did not sit well with many fans, with some criticizing him for being homophobic. Check out the tweet as well as some of the most notable responses it received.

Rob Van Dam talks about retiring from pro wrestling

Rob Van Dam recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet. He opened up about his potential retirement and said that the thoughts of retiring do go through his head sometimes. He also said that those thoughts do not last for long.

"If I'm having a bad travel day, for instance, I'm done, I hate this, I just want to be home, traveling sucks. I'll have those moments inside my head. But they usually don't last that long. I used to think I was gonna retire. That was like several years ago, and I thought I was probably close to hanging the boots up. Now, I just don't even think I will. I think I'll be like Dory Funk Jr. and just [keep going], and I may quit taking bookings," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T The Sportster]

RVD did respond to several fans who criticized the way he worded the tweet. Judging by his responses to the fans, it looks like he is standing by his original tweet.

