A 40-year-old WWE Superstar with more than two decades of wrestling experience has shared a heartfelt message ahead of his in-ring return on the upcoming episode of NXT.

The veteran in question is Mr. Stone (or Robert Stone), who currently manages Von Wagner. He last wrestled Bron Breakker at the NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31, 2023, and suffered a brutal defeat at his opponent's hands.

On the February 13, 2024, episode of NXT, Mr. Stone is set to make his in-ring return by teaming up with Wagner to take on the Meta-Four crew, Noam Dar and Oro Mensah, in a tag team match.

Ahead of stepping inside the squared circle after over 100 days, the WWE Superstar shared a heartfelt message on X:

"So first off I wanna say props and thanks to Ava and WWE for making this match happen. And by this match, I mean tomorrow, we're 24 hours out for me and Von vs. Noam (Dar) and Oro (Mensah). And I lie, if I said, the nerves aren't starting to kick in. But the nerves aren't kicking in because I am questioning if I could live up to a 2024 in-ring performer standard. The nerves are kicking in because this is the first time ever that my seven-year-old twins are going to be watching me in action, ever. When they were babies, if they even saw the TV obviously it doesn't count. And I have never let them watch me before this."

Mr. Stone added:

"So, there's a lot riding on this. It's not so much that I care about winning or losing. I care so much about winning for them because I can't have them going to school on Wednesday morning and their friends say to them, 'Why did your dad lose?' I can't have that happen. This is something they are going to remember forever and it's my opportunity for them to look at me like I'm a hero like I'm Superman, right? So tomorrow USA Network NXT, again I'll say it's not about wanting to win, I need to win."

Check out the full video below:

Why is Mr. Stone making his WWE in-ring return?

Two weeks ago on the NXT show, Noam Dar successfully defended his Heritage Cup Championship against Von Wagner. However, after the contest, the Meta-Four members crossed the line by teasing Robert Stone's sons sitting in the crowd.

Their action didn't sit well with the seven-foot-tall star, and he laid waste on Oro Mensah and Dar. Last week on WWE NXT, Stone's twins told their father that they want to see him step inside the ring and put an end to the Meta-Four crew for good.

The 40-year-old star's wish was made official by the NXT General Manager, Ava. It remains to be seen if Mr. Stone will pick up a huge victory over Dar and Mensah with his kids watching him wrestle live for the first time ever.

What did you think of Mr. Stone's heartfelt message ahead of WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

