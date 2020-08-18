WWE 24/7 Championship changes hands again on RAW 

It didn't take long for the 24/7 Championship to find a new owner on RAW. However, surprisingly, it didn't make its way back to R-Truth.

Earlier in the night, Shelton Benjamin caught R-Truth running from the ninjas, laying him out with a big boot. This awarded the Gold Standard with his second 24/7 Championship. Unfortunately for Benjamin, MVP put him in a six-man tag match later on RAW and in a pretty vulnerable position.

Apollo Crews was told to pick two men to join him in the match, leading to the WWE United States Champion asking Mustafa Ali and Ricochet to join him. Cedric Alexander took offense to being left off the team, which led to MVP attempting to stir the pot. However, that may have backfired.

Cedric Alexander captures the 24/7 Championship on RAW

Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley took on Apollo Crews, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet in a six-man elimination tag team match on Monday Night RAW, hours after Benjamin won the 24/7 Championship.

While The Hurt Business had a strong 3-1 lead, with Lashley and Benjamin easily eliminating Ricochet and Ali, things fell apart fast for the Gold Standard. He was the first man eliminated on his team as Apollo Crews brought him down with the toss powerbomb.

However, that wasn't the end of his night. As he rolled to the floor, he was rolled up by Cedric Alexander. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion pulled a fast one over Benjamin and The Hurt Business on RAW.

Though Benjamin lost the belt, The Hurt Business would win the match thanks to the dominant performance of Bobby Lashley.

The Age of Alexander rolled on through Monday Night RAW. Cedric Alexander immediately defended his 24/7 Championship in a match against Akira Tozawa, laying out the leader of the ninjas with a neuralizer and a Lumbar Check.

Advertisement

Shelton Benjamin regains the title on RAW once again

The match is never truly over for the 24/7 Champion, though. As Alexander celebrated, he turned around into Pay Dirt from Shelton Benjamin, who regained his title, making him a three-time 24/7 Champion.