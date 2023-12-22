WWE Superstar with over a quarter-century of experience in the ring raised the eyebrows of many and ignited speculations of joining forces with the villainous Judgment Day.

The veteran in question is R-Truth. Ever since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, the star has been involved in a program with The Judgment Day, trying to get his way into the faction.

Clearly, the former 24/7 Champion's presence alongside the stable has been upsetting for JD McDonagh as Truth hilariously shared that Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio should kick the 33-year-old star out.

This week on RAW, R-Truth also managed to break Priest's heel character on TV, leading to a match against McDonagh. The bout stipulation was if JD lost, he would no longer be a member of the villainous stable.

The 26-year veteran paid homage to his "childhood hero," John Cena, using his moves and picked up a victory on the red brand. Recently, WWE fans shared a video of Truth's heel run from ten years ago and noted he would be a perfect fit in The Judgment Day if the company turns him to the other side again.

R-Truth took to Twitter and reposted the fan's claim and seemingly hinted at being open for the massive heel turn alongside Priest, Ripley, Balor, McDonagh, and Mysterio.

Ryback said R-Truth is one of Vince McMahon's favorite and future WWE Hall of Famer

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently revealed that the 51-year-old star is Vince McMahon's favorite.

Speaking on the Ryback TV YouTube channel, the 42-year-old star mentioned that R-Truth always delivers his best regardless of his spot on the card and how McMahon personally liked him.

"Whether it's being the WWE 24/7 Champion, doing impromptu promos, or headlining pay-per-views against The Rock and John Cena. The guy is liked by everyone, from wrestlers, office personnel, and he's even one of Vince McMahon's personal favorites," he said.

It will be exciting to see if World Wrestling Entertainment plans to add the former 24/7 Champion to The Judgment Day stable for a potential heel turn.

