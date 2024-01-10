A veteran WWE Superstar hilariously took a shot at a member of The Judgment Day, leaving a potential restraining order in stitches.

The veteran in question is R-Truth who has been involved in a program with the heel faction since the post-Survivor Series RAW episode. Interestingly, the 51-year-old star has been trying to make his way into The Judgment Day at the expense of JD McDonagh.

Truth also 'officially' joined forces with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley after he defeated McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" stipulation contest. However, Priest assured the Irishman that he was not out of the stable.

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared a photo alongside the 33-year-old star and The Archer of Infamy having food outside. However, the former United States Champion managed to photobomb!

Since Mami wanted the 27-year veteran to go away, even McDonagh expressed his frustration stating that The Judgment Day would probably need a "restraining order" against Truth.

Taking to Instagram, R-Truth threw shade at JD McDonagh, claiming Rhea Ripley secretly wants him gone, opposing the possible restraining order!

You can check the screenshot of the 51-year-old star's response to the Irishman:

Truth commented on Mami's post.

Wrestling journalist suggests an insane twist after The Judgment Day members' repeated failures with WWE Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest has held the Money in the Bank briefcase for quite some time now, however, he has yet to successfully cash in.

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter has speculated an incredible twist on the matter. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned who could The Archer of Infamy potentially challenge with his MITB contract.

He names 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles as a possible contender if and only if he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

"I mean, I just keep waiting for this to happen on TV already. It's just not going anywhere... Maybe it [the MITB contract] will just expire. They have never done that," said Apter.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell how the storyline pans out for R-Truth to get his way into The Judgment Day ahead of his time on the RAW roster.

