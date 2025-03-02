WWE has a 3-word message after John Cena aligns with The Rock and turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena sent shockwaves across the wrestling world by turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The official WWE X handle has now shared an interesting message on social media, reacting to what went down in Toronto.

The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the number one contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. As Cena was celebrating his big moment, The American Nightmare came out to the ring and had a brief interaction with his next challenger.

Shortly after, The Rock and Travis Scott joined the duo. The Final Boss again asked Cody to sell his soul and become his champion, but as predicted by many, the latter rejected the offer. Cody Rhodes even disrespected The Brahma Bull with a non-PG message, saying: "Hey Rock, go f**k yourself!"

John Cena seemed happy with the decision, and he hugged Cody Rhodes. However, in a shocking twist, The Rock made the throat-slashing gesture, leading to Cena's facial expression changing.

The Cenation Leader backed away from Rhodes and low-blowed him. He then attacked The American Nightmare with a gold Rolex watch and completely destroyed him. The Rock and Travis Scott also joined in on the beatdown.

The Final Boss got some hits in with the weight belt that had "Cody's soul" written on it before John Cena put his foot on Cody Rhodes' head. The official WWE X handle had a three-word reaction to Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

"IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED," tweeted the official WWE handle.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds to The Cenation Leader's betrayal in Toronto.

