WWE accused of snubbing Italy with strange booking decision on SmackDown

WWE just wrapped its first-ever live SmackDown from Italy. The company is making history with multiple TV tapings and sell-outs on its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour of Europe. However, Triple H and his team are now being accused of snubbing a large portion of the WWE Universe.

World Wrestling Entertainment's blue brand invaded Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, today for a special SmackDown episode. The episode aired live on Netflix for international viewers and will still air at 8 pm ET in the usual USA Network timeslot. The afternoon airing brought spoilers to social media, and fans have been discussing the viral episode since 3 pm ET when it hit the air.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena did not work the SmackDown episode in Bologna today. At one point, the WrestleMania 41 opponents were expected for this week's episode after their heated exchange on RAW, and their status for SmackDown has been debated all week, but neither man appeared live in front of the crowd for a segment or match on the actual SmackDown broadcast.

WWE also did not have Gunther work SmackDown in Italy, as it did last Friday when the World Heavyweight Champion defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom in his home country. Cody also appeared for a promo on last week's broadcast for his first appearance since Elimination Chamber. The lack of either World Champion on this week's SmackDown led to immense heat from the locals and the WWE Universe at large.

A narrative making the rounds points to how WWE should've loaded up all episodes on the current international tour because these are, and should be, viewed as specials due to the international setting and Italy's representation on TV, being on The Road to WrestleMania, and with how the company is focused on international growth. Fans are also reiterating how RAW in Brussels had Cena, Cody, and Gunther.

The American Nightmare did not appear live in Bologna today during the SmackDown taping, but he did work the post-show dark main event. The Undisputed Champion defeated Carmelo Hayes in non-title action and spent time with fans.

