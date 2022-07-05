WWE adds back Ric Flair in signature video package; former thanks Vince McMahon

Ric Flair took to Twitter tonight to thank Vince McMahon for adding back his "Woo!" sound effects in WWE's signature video package. A few observant members of the WWE Universe were quick to notice the Nature Boy's "Woo!" being added back to the opening titles ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

You can hear the same in the video below:

The 16-time World Champion thanked former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on social media for giving him back his dignity and his life. He tweeted:

"The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw", wrote Flair.

The Stamford-based promotion removed Flair and his sound effect from the signature in 2021 after allegations of misconduct were made against him by flight attendant Heidi Doyle during the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell".

The company replaced Flair with fellow Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior in its video package and also removed his merchandise from the WWE Shop at the time.

Prior to the incident, Flair was granted his release from WWE on August 3, 2021. Flair is also scheduled to compete in his last match in a few days on July 31 in Nashville, where his opponent is yet to be revealed.

Twitter reacts to WWE adding Ric Flair back in the signature video

The WWE Universe had all sorts of reactions to WWE, adding Flair back in the signature video package. While most congratulated the two-time Hall of Famer, some were not too thrilled with the idea.

Twitter user Gareth was one of the first to notice "Woo!" being added back tonight.

Some criticized Flair and reminded him of suing the company over Becky Lynch's "The Man" moniker.

It remains to be seen if this will open a path for Flair to somehow return to WWE.

