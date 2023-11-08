WWE has adopted a new booking tactic with Vince McMahon out of creative, notes Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Rumors all but confirm Vince McMahon is no longer involved in the creative process, and Vince Russo observed one notable change from this week's RAW. WWE has found a better way of setting up future matches, but Russo still felt there was a problem.

Shinsuke Nakamura had a singles match on RAW against Akira Tozawa, who had Chad Gable and Otis in his corner. Nakamura picked up a win over his Japanese counterpart, following which he had a staredown with Otis.

WWE has now booked a match between the Alpha Academy member and Shinsuke for next week's RAW, which, as Russo pointed out, was a different way of booking matches.

While Russo appreciated WWE not sticking to their usual patterns, he stated that the issue was making a match from another contest.

He explained on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"I mean, that's the one thing they are doing, bro. That changed when Vince was no longer there. They are setting up matches for next week. But they are setting up matches through other matches. Like the Nakamura thing, he turns around, and there is Otis, 'Oh, there is the match for next week.' That's how they are doing it." [From 26:00 - 27:15]

Vince Russo gives WWE credit for one promotional decision

Professional wrestling is all about trying to get viewers to watch a company's weekly shows and the premium live events.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are important for WWE's business, and ensuring the match cards are strong and well-promoted is one of the basic jobs in wrestling. Since Triple H has taken charge, WWE has been shaping up the cards of weekly episodes much earlier, and this "billboarding" was a positive move, according to Russo.

The former WWE head writer added:

"That is a positive thing that they are billboarding things for next week, but nothing's coming out of that angle, bro." [From 27:19 - 27:40]

Did you check out Vince Russo's advice to Nikki Cross? Read more on that right here.

Please credit the Legion of RAW podcast, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here