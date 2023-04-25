WWE Superstars are built differently, but that doesn't mean things can't make them cry at times. Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to reveal that Eminem's remarkable music makes her "ugly sob cry" in real life.

Bliss has been away from the ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble. She last competed against Bianca Belair at the high-profile premium live event for the RAW Women's Championship.

Fans learned soon after that she underwent a skin procedure. Alexa Bliss is recovering and will return to the ring once the creative team has something ready for her.

Little Miss Bliss has been active on Twitter over the past few months. She recently took to the social media platform to reveal what would make her cry in real life.

Alexa Bliss asked her fans who would absolutely make them cry seeing in a concert, with her pick being 50-year-old rapper Eminem. Critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time, the megastar has won over millions of fans during his illustrious career.

"Who is someone [or band] you would absolutely ugly cry sob seeing in concert? … I’ve realized mine is @Eminem," she wrote.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Who is someone (or band) you would absolutely ugly cry sob seeing in concert? … I’ve realized mine is @Eminem Who is someone (or band) you would absolutely ugly cry sob seeing in concert? … I’ve realized mine is @Eminem

Fans reacted to her post by naming their favorite music stars who would make them go crazy in a live concert. Here is what some of them said:

Alex Viscioni @aviscioni @AlexaBliss_WWE My wife will be doing exactly that this Friday for Taylor Swift @AlexaBliss_WWE My wife will be doing exactly that this Friday for Taylor Swift 😂

Holly @HellYeahHolly @AlexaBliss_WWE @Eminem At this point, if she ever does decide to perform again, I'll be crying so hard. @AlexaBliss_WWE @Eminem At this point, if she ever does decide to perform again, I'll be crying so hard. https://t.co/TXMQpVqp70

Fans have seen WWE star Alexa Bliss rap to an Eminem classic in the past

Alexa Bliss has spoken about how Eminem is one of her favorite musicians of all time. The WWE Superstar once posted a video of herself rapping the 50-year-old's hit song "Lose Yourself" during her husband Ryan Cabrera's recent concert.

Cabrera invited his wife to join him on stage at the Powell Festival in Powell, OH, in June 2022. On Twitter, Little Miss Bliss posted a video of herself rapping one of the megastar's greatest hits.

"Lexi, what happens when you’ve had some tequila?? … apparently this - with a little freestyle at the end. I clearly can’t be trusted. @Eminem #LoseYourself @RyanCabrera."

It was a fun moment for the WWE Superstar, who is a massive fan of the megastar rapper. It would be great to see the two collaborate on a project someday for WWE.

