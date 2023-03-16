WWE allegedly had "extra punishment" planned for The Usos for defying Vince McMahon, says former writer

The Usos have proved their dominance in WWE as they have won both RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships under both the new and old regimes. A former WWE writer recently revealed that the company wanted to punish the duo in a ladder match at WrestleMania 35 for defying Vince McMahon.

In 2019, Vince McMahon went as an on-screen heel authority figure by trying to end Kofimania before it even began. During the March 26th episode of SmackDown, McMahon announced a tag team gauntlet match and stated that Kingston would get his shot if The New Day beat every team on the roster.

During the match, The Usos forfeited and left, which enraged McMahon as Big E and Xavier Woods were able to win without competing. According to former WWE writer Dave Schilling, the company allegedly wanted to punish the champions by booking them in a ladder match at the Show of Shows. Check it out:

"The ladder match was supposed to be extra punishment for the Usos from Mr. McMahon."

However, the match never took place, and Alexa Bliss, who was the host of WrestleMania 35, booked the champions in a Fatal-4-Way at the event, where they successfully defended their titles. McMahon was nowhere involved in their storyline after the gauntlet match.

The Usos entered WrestleMania 33, 34, 35, and 38 as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions under Vince McMahon's regime

In 2016, The Usos shifted from their traditional Samoan attire and adopted a new gimmick on SmackDown. The duo immediately turned heel and began their feud against American Alpha.

In 2017, The Usos defeated American Alpha to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The following year, Jimmy and Jey Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match and lost their titles to The Bludgeon Brother at WrestleMania 34.

In 2019, The Usos successfully defended their titles in a Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 but lost to the Hardy Boys on SmackDown following the event. The duo achieved a similar feat with the titles at WrestleMania 38 when they defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

