WWE allegedly had plans in place for The Wyatt6 faction before the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt - Reports

The news of Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing shook the entire WWE Universe on August 24, 2023. A few days ago, the alleged plans for a new faction called The Wyatt6 surfaced.

Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules 2022 after teasing the fans for several weeks. During his return, The Eater of Worlds was accompanied by live-action versions of his Firefly Fun House characters and a new mask. He was revealed as the person behind the "White Rabbit" teases.

The live-action versions of his Firefly Fun House family got fans talking about the characters being brought to the ring. This got the rumor mill churning as many started to speculate who the superstars in the costumes could be and whether they would be part of The Wyatt6 faction.

The creative team had to halt plans for Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 39 because he needed to take some time off due to health issues. Before that, he had a short rivalry with LA Knight, which concluded at this year's Royal Rumble. It was also Bray Wyatt's final televised match.

A recent report states that there were nixed plans for a Bray Wyatt stable. The report states that plans for The Wyatt6 faction were "not really that far along," as "no one knew if or when he’d ever be able to return."

Sadly, illness got the better of The Eater of Worlds as he passed away after suffering a heart attack. The loss has left a huge hole in the wrestling industry as Wyatt was known as one of the most creative individuals in WWE.

Bray Wyatt’s father spoke about his son’s bookings in WWE before his passing

Mike Rotunda (AKA IRS) competed in WWE before his sons Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas stepped in the ring. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon, the 65-year-old said the creative team could have done a lot more with The Wyatt Family.

"I really liked Bray Wyatt when he had The Wyatt Family," Rotunda stated. "That was interesting, and I thought WWE could have got a lot more mileage out of that character, but The Fiend came along. His own mind, his creation, and he's done well with that as well."

Check out the video below:

However, The Fiend character also helped Wyatt and the company build some engaging storylines and matches. Unfortunately, Wyatt wasn’t able to go all out after returning to the company in 2022, and his health issues got the better of him.

Do you think WWE should have worked on The Wyatt6 faction soon after Bray’s return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.