WWE allegedly rejected legend's offer to appear at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2023 took place in Detroit, Michigan, the birthplace of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. On the latest episode of his podcast, the nWo member revealed that he offered to appear at the event.

Nash is currently under a WWE Legends contract, meaning the company can use his likeness on merchandise and other products. The 64-year-old, who is a long-time friend of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, occasionally makes guest appearances on WWE television.

On Kliq This, Nash said WWE officials did not have any interest in him returning at SummerSlam in a hosting role:

"I asked if I could be involved. I asked if I could be the Master of Ceremonies. I'm not bulls***ting. I asked (…) Deaf ears, baby! Guess they didn't want this motherf***ing liberal anywhere near that program [sarcastic laugh]." [1:14:01 – 1:14:23]

Nash's last notable WWE appearance came in 2021 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as an nWo member. Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman were also included as nWo inductees.

Kevin Nash's SummerSlam 2023 idea

The WrestleCon wrestling convention took place in Detroit before SummerSlam. Kevin Nash spoke to lots of people at WrestleCon, including Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter.

If Nash had his way, he would have interviewed fans outside the stadium shortly before SummerSlam went on the air:

"I would have been great with a camera crew outside of Ford Field talking to the Detroit fans and the fans from around the world that came in (…) I don't know how much more time I could give them [WWE], I [gave them] a couple of months. I think they think I just probably would have said, 'Nah,' but I would have actually done it because I was there [in Detroit]." [1:14:55 – 1:15:29]

Although Nash is no longer an in-ring competitor, his impact on the wrestling business has not been forgotten. He recently revealed that the nWo's merchandise is still among WWE's bestselling items more than two decades after its initial release.

