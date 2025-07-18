  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • WWE allegedly trying to get rid of 2-time United States Champion

WWE allegedly trying to get rid of 2-time United States Champion

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:05 GMT
Is former United States Champion on his way out of major promotion? (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Is former United States Champion on his way out of major promotion? (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE has been making big moves since its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. One of the wrestlers likely to be affected is none other than the two-time United States Champion Alberto Del Rio.

Ad

Former Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently made serious allegations against the two promotions. Del Rio has been at odds with the El Ojo faction since losing the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo.

Things took an unexpected turn this past Wednesday when Alberto El Patron was kicked out of the faction in front of his hometown crowd. In addition, he was given an ultimatum that if he failed to beat El Mesías at the upcoming Alianzas event on July 25, he would be banished from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide forever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich alleged that World Wrestling Entertainment and AAA are trying to push Alberto El Patron out of the company.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

“AAA and WWE trying to push one of the greatest legends of lucha libre out the door. Dorian ‘El Ojo,’ AAA, and WWE pulling the trigger on removing Alberto del Río from the picture. Does honesty, sacrifice, loyalty, great work mean nothing anymore?” (h/t - Ringside News)
Ad

You can check out the full clip below:

youtube-cover

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported last month that Triple H-led creative has no plans to bring back the Essence of Excellence anytime soon. Is El Patron's time coming to an end? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications