WWE allegedly trying to get rid of 2-time United States Champion

WWE has been making big moves since its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. One of the wrestlers likely to be affected is none other than the two-time United States Champion Alberto Del Rio.

Former Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently made serious allegations against the two promotions. Del Rio has been at odds with the El Ojo faction since losing the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo.

Things took an unexpected turn this past Wednesday when Alberto El Patron was kicked out of the faction in front of his hometown crowd. In addition, he was given an ultimatum that if he failed to beat El Mesías at the upcoming Alianzas event on July 25, he would be banished from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide forever.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich alleged that World Wrestling Entertainment and AAA are trying to push Alberto El Patron out of the company.

“AAA and WWE trying to push one of the greatest legends of lucha libre out the door. Dorian ‘El Ojo,’ AAA, and WWE pulling the trigger on removing Alberto del Río from the picture. Does honesty, sacrifice, loyalty, great work mean nothing anymore?” (h/t - Ringside News)

You can check out the full clip below:

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported last month that Triple H-led creative has no plans to bring back the Essence of Excellence anytime soon. Is El Patron's time coming to an end? Only time will tell.

